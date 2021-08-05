DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- There's a new era in Millikin men's basketball history and the new coaching staff is starting new traditions.
Big Blue Head Coach Kramer Soderberg had his team hold a kids camp at the Griswold Center.
The camp happened from Tuesday to Thursday.
This year's camp was for 4th through 8th graders.
Millikin hopes next year it will turn into two camps. One for kindergarten through 4th graders and the other from 5th to 8th graders.
