The WAND Friday Frenzy viewing area has a number of local stars hoping to land on NFL rosters this season. Here's a list of updates on each player on the bubble!

Dallas Cowboys

- WR Malik Turner (SHG) signed

- LB Justin March-Lillard (Danville) makes active roster

Denver Broncos

- TE Albert Okwuegbunam (SHG) (4th round pick) fights for playing time at camp

Kansas City Chiefs

- TE Daniel Helm (Glenwood) released; Hoping to land on practice squad

Jacksonville Jaguars

- OL Blake Hance (Jacksonville) released; Hoping to land on practice squad

Arizona Cardinals

- WR Trent Sherfield (Danville) makes active roster

Other news

- Illinois State All-American RB James Robinson named the starter for the Jaguars

- Illinois alumni OL Teddy Karras (offense) and DB/ST Clayton Fejedelem (special teams) named two of eight captains by Dolphins peers

