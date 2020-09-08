The WAND Friday Frenzy viewing area has a number of local stars hoping to land on NFL rosters this season. Here's a list of updates on each player on the bubble!
Dallas Cowboys
- WR Malik Turner (SHG) signed
- LB Justin March-Lillard (Danville) makes active roster
Denver Broncos
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam (SHG) (4th round pick) fights for playing time at camp
Kansas City Chiefs
- TE Daniel Helm (Glenwood) released; Hoping to land on practice squad
Jacksonville Jaguars
- OL Blake Hance (Jacksonville) released; Hoping to land on practice squad
Arizona Cardinals
- WR Trent Sherfield (Danville) makes active roster
Other news
- Illinois State All-American RB James Robinson named the starter for the Jaguars
- Illinois alumni OL Teddy Karras (offense) and DB/ST Clayton Fejedelem (special teams) named two of eight captains by Dolphins peers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.