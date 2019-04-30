NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) -- The NFL Draft included a number of ties to the WAND viewing area, and the post-draft free agency frenzy contained even more.
Gordon Voit and Mark Tupper break down all the angles, from 7th round pick Nick Allegretti of Illinois to free agents like Eastern Illinois receiver Alexander Hollins and CS8 alumni Blake Hance (Jacksonville HS) and Daniel Helm (Glenwood). Mark and Gordon also discuss the path Decatur's Brit Miller took from Eisenhower to the NFL back in 2009.
VIDEO 1: Local connections to NFL Draft and Free Agency