CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Seniors across the United States are having their high school years come to an end in a way no one else has ever experienced.
Celebrities and famous athletes are showing their support by sending messages to 2020 seniors.
Clinton High School had their own personal message from NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears linebacker, Mike Singletary.
