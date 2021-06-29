CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Starting at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, collegiate student-athletes can make a profit off of their name, image and likeness.
Today, Governor Pritzker signed the bill at the State Farm Center and Illini athletes were beyond excited.
This is a game changer for the state as Illinois along with eight other states will have their NIL law take effect on July 1st.
Student-athletes have already put their contact information on their social media platforms to make themselves available if a business wants to contact them.
