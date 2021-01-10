CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time all season, No. 12 Illinois (9-4, 5-2) fell at home at the State Farm Center despite getting 23 points, a game-high, from junior Ayo Dosunmu.
Maryland (7-6, 2-5) came into the game with just one Big Ten win under its belt, but got strong performances from Darryl Morsell (19 points) and Donta Scott (16 points) to complete a comeback in which they trailed by just two points when entering the second half.
Kofi Cockburn contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Illini as the team shot 41-percent from the field. However, due to shooting just 33.3-percent from beyond the arc, and making just 66.7-percent of their free throws, Illinois was not able to get the job done against a Maryland team that shot 82.4-percent from the line, 40-percent from beyond the arc, and 40-percent from the field.
The Illini take on Nebraska (4-8, 0-5) on the road on Wednesday.
