illinois virginia.jpeg

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives into Virginia's Reece Beekman (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WAND) - No. 19 Illinois was handed its first lost of the season in the Continental Tire Main Event Championship in Las Vegas Sunday.

The Illini (4-1, 0-0) hung tough with No. 16 Virginia, ultimately falling 70-61.

Jayden Epps led the way for Illinois with 14 points off the bench. 

Illinois will return to the State Farm Center Friday when they take on Lindenwood University at 8 p.m.

