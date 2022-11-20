LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WAND) - No. 19 Illinois was handed its first lost of the season in the Continental Tire Main Event Championship in Las Vegas Sunday.
The Illini (4-1, 0-0) hung tough with No. 16 Virginia, ultimately falling 70-61.
Jayden Epps led the way for Illinois with 14 points off the bench.
Illinois will return to the State Farm Center Friday when they take on Lindenwood University at 8 p.m.
