CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND) -- For the first time since the 2004-2005 season, the Illini are Big Ten regular season champions. They share the title with No. 10 Wisconsin, while also claiming the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament from the Badgers.
The regular season finale for the No. 20 Illini was supposed to be a simple Senior Night game. However, thanks to a major upset earlier in the afternoon when Nebraska took down Wisconsin, the Illini were able to accomplish several pre-season goals.
Kofi Cockburn, also honored during the pre-game ceremonies since it could be his last home game for the Illini, recorded a double-double, putting up 21 points and 14 rebounds.
As a result of the win, the Illini will now face the winner of Indiana and Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals.
