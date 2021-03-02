ANN ARBOR, MI. (WAND-TV) -- Without junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, the odds weren't exactly in No. 4 Illinois' favor when going up against a dominating No. 2 Michigan team that has been beating opponents left and right.
On Tuesday night, the Illini's (19-6, 15-4) Andre Curbelo and company went against the odds and destroyed Michigan (18-2, 13-2) 76-53 to keep Michigan from clinching the Big Ten title.
Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, Kofi Cockburn played 22 minutes, scoring just 12, and Trent Frazier had a monster night, scoring 22 points.
The Illini will travel to No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday for their final game of the regular season.
