PITTSBURGH, PA. (WAND) -- After barely escaping a game with No. 13 seeded Chattanooga on Friday, the Illini came into a matchup with No. 5 seeded Houston with higher expectations for their offensive game.

However, the same shooting problems that plagued the Illini on Friday showed up on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena as the Illini struggled from the field.

Illinois showed promise early on as they made their first three pointer early in the first half, about 23-minutes earlier than they did in their game with the Mocs. 

Illinois had seven turnovers in the first 14 minutes of the game as the Illini were shooting 1-9 from three point range when just a little five minutes remained in the first half.

Then came the few bright spots on the day as freshmen RJ Melendez and Luke Goode came into the game providing an immediate offensive impact. 
 
With 1:27 left of the half, the two freshmen were 4-4 from the field with 11 points. 
 
Later in the game, an RJ Melendez dunk capped off an impressive run by the Illini to put the game back within reach, but a technical foul was called on Melendez, which was later explained to Head Coach Brad Underwood as a mistake of a call. 
 
This technical halted all momentum for the Illini and led to a collapse on offense as the Illini wound up falling to Houston 68-53
 
