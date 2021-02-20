MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WAND-TV) -- The No. 5 Fightin' Illini earned their seventh straight win Saturday afternoon after taking down Minnesota on the road 94-63.
Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu earned his second triple-double of the season, putting up 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as junior center Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points on the day.
The Illini (15-5, 12-3) sit in second place behind No. 3 Michigan in the Big Ten conference standings as the team prepares for another matchup with Nebraska on Monday.
