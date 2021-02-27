MADISON, WI (WAND-TV) -- In the second straight game without star junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, No. 5 Illinois (18-6, 15-4) managed to pull out a big win on the road against No. 23 Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8) in 74-69 fashion.
Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points as the Illini sank ten free throws at the end of the game to earn another win against a Big Ten opponent.
The Illini will next head to No. 3 Michigan on Tuesday for one of their two final games of the regular season.
