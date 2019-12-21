ST. LOUIS (WAND) -- There will be no bragging this Christmas for Illini fans.
Illinois (8-4) didn't hit 50 points until there was 1:16 left in the game and fell 63-56 to rival Missouri (7-4) in the annual Braggin' Rights game at the Enterprise Center on Saturday afternoon.
Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 21 points and 5 rebounds, while Kofi Cockburn added 13 points and an uncharacteristically low 2 rebounds. As a team, though, Illinois shot just 36 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Missouri got 0 points from Illinois transfer Mark Smith and just 4 from one-time Illini signee Jeremiah Tilmon, but the Tigers' bench -- led by Chicago native Xavier Pinson (14 points, 4 rebounds) and former Illinois commit Javon Pickett (17 points, 6 rebounds) -- provided just enough offense to secure the program's second straight Braggin' Rights trophy.