ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WAND) -- If the legend of Ayo Dosunmu hasn't been cemented, it is now.
On Saturday at Michigan, the sophomore guard drilled a game-winning jumper with less than one second left to give No. 21 Illinois the 64-62 victory.
Add that to the jumper he hit at Wisconsin. And the one he hit in the final minute against Northwestern. And the one he hit last year to beat a Top 10 team in Michigan State.
Dosunmu's career-high 27 points came at a crucial time for Illinois, which finds itself at the top of the Big Ten standings at 7-2. It also was the program's first win in Ann Arbor since 2010.
As for the last time the program won at Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin in the same season? That would be the 2004-05 national runner-up squad.
In fact, only two teams period in the last 27 years have completed that trifecta: 2004-05 Illinois and 2019-20 Illinois.
With Ayo Dosunmu's latest ice-in-the-veins moment, it's safe to say he's cemented his legend status.