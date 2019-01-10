Champaign, Ill. (WAND) -- Ayo Dosunmu scored a game-high 23 points, but the Illini fell short against No. 2 Michigan Thursday night.
The Wolverines used a well balanced attack to defeat the Illini 79-69, and improve to a program-record tying 16-0.
Star freshman Ignas Brazdeikis stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Zavier Simpson led the team with 16 points on 6-13 shooting. All five Wolverine starters scored in double figures.
Dosunmu put together his fourth 20+ point effort, and third in the last four games. Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 15 points, and Trent Frazier added 13.
Illinois (4-12, 0-5) will look to snap a five-game losing streak next Wednesday when Minnesota comes to Champaign.