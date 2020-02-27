It's WAND's "All-Time 5"! Which local high school has the best all-time, all-star lineup of basketball players from any era, together on one court in a tournament of 33 teams? Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. through March 18 as Gordon Voit announces a new group of seeds in the bracket!
53 pages. 12,000 words (and counting). Countless conversations, messages, box scores, All-State lists and school records. Now that Gordon Voit's research packet has been compiled, we begin the fun. (Quick reminder: It's not who was the best player in high school, or who had the best stats. It's which player [evaluated at his peak] would help the team stay competitive against the Lanphiers and Lincolns of the tournament who have All-Americans up and down the lineup.)
NUMBER 18: SHG CYCLONES
(5) SHG vs. (4) TBA
PG - Dick Schofield (MLB) 5-10, MLB 1st round pick, 14 years in big leagues as elite defensive SS; Basketball: 1979-80 HM All-State AA, 1st points 1,326, 80 points City (1981) 4th most ever
G – John Davsko (Saint Louis) 6-1, 1964 All-State one team, 1,185 pts, 7th round pick in MLB Draft, played AAA; Pitcher on state championship baseball team; Class of 1964
F - Dave Snedeker (Iowa, Providence) 6-8, All-State; Went to Final Four with PC in 1987; Led City in scoring 1983 (50 points)
PF - Mike McGee (Illinois football, NFL) 6-4, 240, 2x HM All-State
PF – Nick Broeker (Ole Miss football) 6-5, 290 lbs; All-State, 17-10 rpg; 1,000 pts; Class of 2019
Bench
G – Mo Niakate (Cleveland State, overseas) 6-1; 11-3 rpg best year CSU; Led City in scoring 1999 (84! points is 3rd ever); One of best bench players in All-Time 5
G - Jim Drew (Middle Tennessee State) 6-3, Best season 13-5 apg, 36 points vs. Tennessee Tech 1970; Griffin Class of 1968
PG - David Schluter (Illinois, Western Michigan) 6-0, Football and basketball player at Illinois one year, then transferred to WMU; 11 ast at Michigan State 1982, Defending national champion Marquette recruited him for basketball; Class of 1978
G – Mike Pilger (South Florida baseball); Was 2nd points 1,240; SHG Class of 1995
F – Jasen Best (Lindenwood) 6-5, First Team All-CS8 1997
G – Malik Turner (Illinois football, NFL) 6-2; First Team All-CS8; Class of 2014
G – Tom McDermott, HM All-State 1941-42, team made Sweet 16 (one class)
SG – Charlie Hamilton (UW-Whitewater football) 6-4, 16 ppg, sniper; Class of 2019
C – Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri football, NFL) 6-6, 220; Class of 2016
C – Will Schuh (Army) 6-10, 215 lbs; Class of 2007
G – Gabe Green (Southern Miss, St. Thomas MN football) 6-1; Class of 2015
G/F – Kyle Ingram (Current) 6-7, 200 lbs
G – Austin Eagleton (w/o Saint Louis) 6-3, First Team All-CS8 2011 + 2012
F - Sean McDonald (Illinois College) 6-8; 10-5-2 best season; 15-7 rpg SHG; Class of 2015
G - Ben Sestak (Illinois Wesleyan) 6-5; Class of 2015
F – Michael Zeigler (Purdue/SIU football) 6-4
PG – Eric Peterman (Northwestern football) 6-1, 2,000 receiving yards NU
F – Brian Langen (Missouri State, MiLB) 6-7, HM All-CS8 1996
G – Brad Svoboda (Colorado State football) 6-1, HM All-CS8 1997
G – Brian Sheehan (Bradley soccer) 5-11, First Team All-CS8 2001
G – Kenni Burns (Indiana football) 6-1, Maybe SHG’s best RB ever; First Team All-CS8 2002
C – Jeff Sanders (Indiana football) 6-4, 235 lbs, 3-star recruit, First-Team All-CS8 2004 + 2005
G - Connor Sestak (Purdue baseball) 6-1, All-CS8 2005 + 2006
F - Alex Gee (Eastern Illinois) 6-3, First Team All-CS8 2006
Joel Wasko, First Team All-CS8 2006
Mike Edwards, 6-2, First Team All-CS8 2007
F - David Jacob (Quincy baseball, MiLB) 6-4, First Team All-CS8 2013
Tom Lawrence, Led City in scoring 1960 (51 points)
Fred Kohorst, Led City in scoring 1961 (54)
Mike Clawson, Led City in scoring 1971 (64)
Dave Figueira (Southern Illinois football) Led City in scoring 1973 (54)
Mark Moscardelli, Led City in scoring 1979 (67)
G - Chris Ondrula (Miami Ohio football) 6-3, Star QB led City in scoring 1986 (64)
Mike Workman, 6-3, Tied for City lead scoring 1992 (62)
Brett Jones, Led City in scoring 1998 (60)
G - Adrian Cave (Central College IA) 5-7, led City in scoring 2008 (56)
Jarrod Sergent (Quincy football), First Team All-CS8 2011; Led City in scoring 2011 (50)
Overview: No surprise here! This team is chock-full of football players. As I've said in previous articles, this isn't about finding the five highest high school scorers, it's about identifying what makes your talent pool unique and helping create advantages against other pro-caliber superteams. So in this case, I went with beef to try to leverage the roster's strength up front.
Upside of roster: Going off of the football theme, this roster might not have the No. 1 basketball pedigree but it has waves of strong, athletic, well-conditioned athletes who will wreak havoc defensively on other teams. Who will be able to throw around McGee and Broeker up front? Nobody. Who will be able to tire Schofield, Davsko, Schluter, Drew, Niakate and other NFL guys like Malik Turner? Nobody. That will free up skilled 6-foot-8 Snedeker (Iowa, Providence) to go crazy. Truth be told, you just have a group of elite athletes who happen to be good at basketball too. That's not a bad thing, it can be a strength.
Downside of roster: It's always helpful to have multiple players who averaged double figures at the high-Division-I level and one critique of this team is that it technically has zero players who fit that bill. Because of that, Mo Niakate (Cleveland State) and Jim Drew (MTSU) will be arguably the most important players on this roster because SHG will depend on their scoring pop. Niakate had a successful overseas career after averaging double figures at Cleveland State, while Drew averaged 13 points a game at MTSU. Same goes for David Schluter, an elite athlete who could have been an even better D1 college player if he chose to focus exclusively on basketball over football.
Highlights of bench: This is the first team I put together that spilled over onto a second page. That says it all: dozens and dozens of qualified guys to fill roles on this team. Come one, come all. Young fans will be amazed at how many players in the 60s, 70s and 80s led the City Tournament in scoring. As I said above, Niakate, Drew, Schluter and Mike Pilger (South Florida baseball, 1,240 points) will play crucial roles because the starting lineup is optimized for size, strength and defense, not scoring.
Best season: The 1942, 1946, 1948 teams all made State. The program's last regional crown was 1982.
Enrollment: 646 (2020)
GOAT: It has to be Dave Snedeker in my mind, both on ability and pedigree. 6-foot-8, was the star of City in 1983, recruited to Iowa and later made a Final Four with Providence.
Music: Gridiron classic! NFL Films vibes for this football-infused bunch.
Controversial decision: Niakate and Drew could (should?) be in the starting lineups, but I went with Davsko's high point total, SLU pedigree and most impressive and rare All-State (one class) honor. Schofield was a shoo-in to me for his school scoring record plus honorable mention All-State status. He also had one of the best City Tournaments ever (80 points in 1981). I mean he's a 14-year Major League Baseball player -- that strength, speed and coordination has to count for something. A natural athlete who can hang with any other guard.
Bonus: Can we just go full NFL/MLB lineup with Turner-Broeker-Okwuegbunam-Schofield-Davsko-McGee? That'd be a riot. If we extend it to D1 football players then the list triples.
ALL-TIME 5 OVERVIEW
WHAT: A competition to see who has the best all-time all-star squad of any high school basketball program in the 217 area code.
WHEN: February 5 - March 18 (Phase 1)
March 18 until the NCAA Final Four in April (Phase 2)
HOW: Gordon Voit will release four more teams every single Wednesday night, two during the 6 p.m. show and two during the 10 p.m. show. This is Phase 1. Phase 2 consists of a bracket challenge pitting the teams against each other in a simulated tournament.
