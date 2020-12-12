EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND) -- No. 15th ranked Northwestern ran for 411 rushing yards in their win over Illinois 28-10 Saturday.
The Illini were without seven starters on defense due to a mixture of injuries and positive Covid-19 tests.
Illinois had only 107 rushing yards on the day and was 3-12 on third down. their only touchdown coming in the fourth quarter when Isaiah Williams connected with Brian Hightower for 46 yards.
With this loss the Illini fall to 2-5 on the season.
