MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) -- Monticello has been through a lot this month. Through it all, we've seen the community rally around the Sages softball team.
Today, the Oberheim family took the field for Avery's senior day.
Dozens of police officers lined the outfield fence to show their support for the Oberheim family.
Monticello head softball coach Lauren Klein says, "they're the strongest women I've ever seen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.