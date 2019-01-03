Paige Robinson

Bethany native Paige Robinson is No. 4 Drury's second-leading scorer with 14.6 points per game as she serves as the team's primary weapon off the bench.(Photo courtesy: Drury Athletics)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WAND) -- Former Okaw Valley basketball star Paige Robinson is off to a scalding-hot start at her college home, Drury University.

The Panthers are ranked No. 4 in Division-II thanks in part to their hot-shooting freshman guard from Bethany, Ill., who was second on the team with 14.6 points per game as 2018 came to a close. That's despite the fact she came off the bench in all 11 games in the first half of the season (all wins).

[VIDEO]

Robinson led Okaw Valley to State last season, where the Timberwolves fell to Lebanon 46-31 in the Class 1A third place game to finish in fourth.

It was the first time in program history that Okaw Valley (29-7) had reached the state tournament.

Tags