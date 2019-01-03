SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WAND) -- Former Okaw Valley basketball star Paige Robinson is off to a scalding-hot start at her college home, Drury University.
The Panthers are ranked No. 4 in Division-II thanks in part to their hot-shooting freshman guard from Bethany, Ill., who was second on the team with 14.6 points per game as 2018 came to a close. That's despite the fact she came off the bench in all 11 games in the first half of the season (all wins).
Robinson led Okaw Valley to State last season, where the Timberwolves fell to Lebanon 46-31 in the Class 1A third place game to finish in fourth.
It was the first time in program history that Okaw Valley (29-7) had reached the state tournament.