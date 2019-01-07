CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Lovie Smith's eventful winter on the recruiting trail continues.
Oklahoma wide receiver A.D. Miller announced Monday he plans on playing his final year of college football at Illinois. Miller is a graduate transfer, and will be eligible immediately.
"A.D. Miller is a player who had committed to Illinois at one point in time before eventually signing elsewhere," Smith said. "A.D. saw an opportunity that was better for him heading into his senior season. This move, like many graduate transfers, is a chance to hit the restart button at a place he is already familiar with and a spot where he can contribute immediately."
Miller played seven games last year for Oklahoma, finishing with 21 receptions, 236 yards, and four touchdowns.
The Dallas native was a three-star recruit out of Bishop Dunne High School. He joins TE Luke Ford (Georgia), and WR Jeff Thomas (Miami) as other players to transfer to Illinois this winter.