CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- With the transfer portal, college football seems like it never stops.
Today, one of the Illini's newest members talked with the media.
Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer is officially on campus in Champaign.
He very well could be the future starter for Illinois and is ready to play for his new teammates.
