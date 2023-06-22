The Countdown is on. Illinois Football's home opener against Toledo is just 72 days away.
And new signees to the program are starting to settle in in Champaign. But it hasn't slowed down efforts to recruit fresh faces to the program.
Bret Bielema and company have found that last year's success has yielded big-time rewards in recruiting not just high schoolers but players in the transfer portal.
It's created plenty of buzz around the program from prospects and fans alike, and as a result, Bielma has upped his game to keep some of the top talent here in Illinois representing the orange and blue.
