Decatur's very own Casey Acree is set to compete in his third straight CrossFit Games.
And he is doing it all with only one arm.
The CrossFit games are officially underway in Madison, Wisconsin. Acree competes in the adaptive division.
Acree says when he was developing his left arm just stopped growing. But that has not stopped him. In 2021, Acree won seven of eight events. And last year, he won every one.
Further proof that your greatest "weaknesses" can also be your greatest strengths.
