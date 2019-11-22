Seven local high school football teams remain in the playoffs in six classes, with one more win separating each from a spot in its respective state championship game.
In this preview show, Orlando Toatley visits the No. 2 Glenwood Titans who are preparing for an epic 6A clash with No. 1 East St. Louis.
Mark Pearson visits No. 2 Central A&M, which is chasing history behind coach Brent Weakly, who has helped turn the program around from winless to 12-0 in his sixth season. The Raiders travel to No. 9 Athens in a 2 p.m. game in the 1A semfinals.
Gordon Voit visits No. 5 St. Teresa, which welcomes in No. 10 Nashville to Decatur in a 1 p.m. kickoff in the 2A semifinals.