CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Ohio Valley Conference announces they are postponing fall competitions and championships.
This includes football, men's and women's cross country, women's soccer and volleyball.
Now, all teams associated with the FCS are postponed.
The OVC did approve its football teams to play up to four non-conference games.
We reached out to EIU football and they say they are not looking for games this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.