BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) - It was Paige Robinson Day in Bethany Wednesday.
The village of 1,200 people celebrated the WNBA third round pick.
The Dallas Wings selected the Okaw Valley product with the 31st overall pick in last month's WNBA Draft.
Paige is the first Illinois State women's basketball player to be drafted.
On Wednesday, Okaw-Valley officially retired her number and officially proclaimed May 3 to be Paige Robinson Day.
Okaw Valley will officially induct her into the Hall of Fame on Friday.
pyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.