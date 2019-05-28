PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- Cody Klein came a hair away from not running track this season, his final one at Pana.
It's a good thing he did.
Klein took home the gold medal in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state track meet in Charleston, and also helped provide the strongest leg of the Panthers' second-place 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Klein didn't just decorate his own trophy case, but the school's -- Pana had never had a male individual state champion.
As a team, Pana made school history by taking home second place.
[VIDEO: PANA MAKES SCHOOL HISTORY AT STATE TRACK]
In the 4x200 relay, Klein was aided by seniors Mason Mizeur and Jared Beyers, plus junior Cameron Owens as the Panthers (1:29.89) finished just behind Spring Valley Hall (1:29.49) for the silver medal.
Junior Bryce Edmiston took Mizeur's spot in the 4x100 relay team, which also finished (42.85) a hair behind Spring Valley Hall (42.74) for second place.
As a team, Pana tied with DuQuoin for second place with 36 points. Salt Fork took home the team title with 40 points.
Class 1A Team Scoreboard
1 Catlin (Salt Fork) 40
2 DuQuoin (H.S.) 36
2 Pana 36
4 Morrison 33
5 Pleasant Plains 30.50
6 Carlinville 23.33
7 Forreston [Coop] 21
7 Spring Valley (Hall) 21
9 Argenta (A.-Oreana) [Coop] 20
9 Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] 20
9 Seneca 20
12 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 19