Pana senior Cody Klein brought home two gold medals and two silver medals from the state track meet this past weekend.

PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- Cody Klein came a hair away from not running track this season, his final one at Pana.

It's a good thing he did.

Klein took home the gold medal in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the state track meet in Charleston, and also helped provide the strongest leg of the Panthers' second-place 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

Klein didn't just decorate his own trophy case, but the school's -- Pana had never had a male individual state champion.

As a team, Pana made school history by taking home second place.

[VIDEO: PANA MAKES SCHOOL HISTORY AT STATE TRACK]

In the 4x200 relay, Klein was aided by seniors Mason Mizeur and Jared Beyers, plus junior Cameron Owens as the Panthers (1:29.89) finished just behind Spring Valley Hall (1:29.49) for the silver medal.

Junior Bryce Edmiston took Mizeur's spot in the 4x100 relay team, which also finished (42.85) a hair behind Spring Valley Hall (42.74) for second place.

As a team, Pana tied with DuQuoin for second place with 36 points. Salt Fork took home the team title with 40 points.

Class 1A Team Scoreboard

1 Catlin (Salt Fork) 40

2 DuQuoin (H.S.) 36

2 Pana 36

4 Morrison 33

5 Pleasant Plains 30.50

6 Carlinville 23.33

7 Forreston [Coop] 21

7 Spring Valley (Hall) 21

9 Argenta (A.-Oreana) [Coop] 20

9 Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] 20

9 Seneca 20

12 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 19