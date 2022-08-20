PANA, Ill. (WAND) - High School football officially kicks off in six days.
So in our latest team preview, WAND Sports is squaring in on the Panthers of Pana.
The Panthers lost some key starters from last season. So they'll be turning to a lot of the sophomores to step up and take on big roles.
Pana will open the season on the road against Vandalia.
