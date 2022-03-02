PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- The Pana girls basketball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time since 2003!
WAND caught up with the Panthers before tomorrow's semifinal matchup with Quincy Notre Dame.
The Panthers and QND will play at 2:30 PM at Redbird Arena.
