PANA, Ill. (WAND) -- It's the final week of the regular season so there's a lot on the line.
In our WAND Matchup of the Week, Pana will host Carlinville.
With a win, the Panthers would clinch an outright or shared conference title for the third season in a row.
Pana is led by senior quarterback Max Lynch who's already broken the school record for most rushing yards and most rushing touchdowns in a single season.
The Panthers are 7-1 this season and want to end their regular season on a high note with an eighth straight win.
