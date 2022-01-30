PANA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Pana men's basketball team is 22-2 this season, having one of their best seasons in recent years. Part of the reason why, aside from the talented players that make up the team, are two players who are continuously growing both on and off the court as leaders.
For senior guards Kyle Kuhn and Colin Schmitz, their choices to join the United States military after school has made them better people, which in turn has helped the Pana Panthers succeed on the court.
Their discipline, practice, views on brotherhood and leadership make them perfect examples of what players should strive to be like when in senior role on their respective team.
For Kuhn and Schmitz, they're just hoping the lessons they've taught the younger kids on the team stick with them as something of a legacy to leave behind once they've graduated.
