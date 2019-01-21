CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT THE CARDINALS CARAVAN IN DECATUR!
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Paul DeJong felt right at home as he walked into the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel Monday afternoon.
"I love coming back to central Illinois," the former Illinois State Redbird said. "Driving around, it's freezing like usual, seeing the cornfields and stuff makes me feel like I'm coming home."
DeJong wrapped up his second Cardinals Caravan, joining Drew Robinson, Ryan Helsley, Justin Williams, Ryan Franklin, and Kerry Robinson in Decatur Monday. The Caravan visited Springfield and Mattoon Sunday, and completed its route in Quincy Monday night.