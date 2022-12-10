CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois hosted Penn State at a sold out State Farm Center for their Big Ten home opener.
The Illini were looking to earn their first conference win of the season.
Matthew Mayer who had a team-high 21 points against Texas on Tuesday, scored eight points in the first three minutes and five seconds of the game. He tallied a team-high 14 points on the day.
The Nittany Lions never budged. They led by nine at halftime.
In the second half, Illinois was able to cut the lead to six but Penn State would build the lead back up. The Nittany Lions were up by 19 points with 9:41 to play.
The Illini weren’t able to get themselves back in it down the stretch as Penn State upsets Illinois, 74-59.
Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood voiced his frustration with the team’s lack of leadership and effort ever since they returned from Madison Square Garden.
Illinois drops to 0-2 in Big Ten play and will have until next Saturday to regroup before hosting Alabama A&M.
