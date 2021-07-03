DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Pickle ball has been growing in the United States. Now, it's growing in central Illinois, especially in Decatur.
At the Decatur Athletic Club, people can come play pickle ball without even having to be a member of the gym.
Regardless of skill level, anyone and everyone are encouraged to come try out one of the fastest growing sports in the country.
Click on the link below to join the Facebook group that contains information about how and where you can play pickle ball in central Illinois.
