Pleasant Plains and Teutopolis to meet in 2A baseball final

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) -- The Class 2A baseball finals is set for tomorrow at 5 p.m. as Teutopolis and Pleasant Plains both punched tickets in Friday's state semifinals.
The first game of the day, Pleasant Plains and Aurora Christian met up on the diamond.
The Eagles led 2-1 in the third when Joel Niermann had the tying RBI.
It was the fourth inning where the Cardinals took control. Pleasant Plains put up a four spot and led 6-2.
Things got interesting in the seventh. Bases loaded, 6-3 game when Aiden Hamerlinck shut the door. The Cardinals are moving on with a 6-3 win.
Next up was Teutopolis taking on Alleman.
The Wooden Shoes took an early lead. It was 2-0 in the top of the third.
The Pioneers would answer with a run in the bottom half and then another in the fourth.
T-Town would take control late and would roll to a 7-2 win.