PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) -- The 6th Sangamon County Girls Basketball Tournament took place at Pleasant Plains High School.
In the championship game, the Cardinals were matched up with Athens.
Pleasant Plains would defeat the Warriors 44-20 to claim their fourth Sangamon County Tournament Championship.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.