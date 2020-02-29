NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- It's an opportunity of a lifetime for the Pleasant Plains girls basketball team.
The Cardinals met up with Marshall at Redbird Arena for the 2A state championship.
Pleasant Plains took the lead early and stayed in front throughout.
The Cardinals were led by Caroline Jachino and Asya Smith who both scored 11 points.
The Cammandos were led by Kenosha Walker who had a game-high 13 points.
It wouldn't be enough though. Pleasant Plains wins the school's first ever state title in girls basketball, 43-37.