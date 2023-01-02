TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) -- Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema was optimistic after Monday's 19-10 loss in the ReliaQuest bowl to Mississippi State.
All five of Illinois' losses came by nine points or fewer. Illinois finished the season with 8 wins, their most since 2007.
“This is going to be, hopefully, a spring board into bigger and better things,” Bielema said.
Several key players played their final down of college football Monday. including fan favorites like Alex Palczewski and Tommy Devito.
