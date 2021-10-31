DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After an exciting first round of matchups in the IHSA playoffs, round two will continue this Friday and Saturday with several central Illinois teams aiming to make a deep run.
Here are those teams and their matchups:
1A:
Camp Central @ Central A&M, Saturday at 4 PM
Sesser-Valier @ Athens, Saturday at 2 PM
Arcola @ Mt. Sterling, Saturday
2A:
Vandalia @ St. Teresa
Maroa-Forsyth @ Pana, Saturday at 1 PM
3A:
Monticello @ Benton, Saturday at 2 PM
Paxton Buckley Loda @ Unity, Saturday
Fairfield @ Williamsville, Saturday at 2 PM
4A:
SHG @ Bethalto, Saturday at 5 PM
Rochester @ Paris, Saturday at 3 PM
5A:
Tory (Triad) @ Mahomet-Seymour, Saturday at 5 PM
6A:
Lemont @ Springfield, Friday at 7:30 PM
Washington @ Champaign (Centennial), Saturday at 2 PM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.