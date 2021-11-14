(WAND-TV) -- After starting the season 2-0, the Illini Men's Basketball team will head to take on Marquette as Kofi Cockburn serves the last of his three-game suspension.
Slated for a Monday matchup with the Golden Eagles, the Illini will look for their third win of the year as they look for veterans like Jacob Grandison and Trent Frazier to continue stepping up.
Highlights of the matchup against Marquette will be on WAND-TV Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.