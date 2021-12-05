DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini are not currently ranked inside the AP Top-25 basketball poll. However, a road win against Iowa Monday night could change that.
The Illini (6-2, 1-0) will take on Iowa (7-1, 0-1) Monday at 6 PM CT. The Illini are fresh off a huge 86-51 win over Rutgers. Meanwhile, Iowa is trying to rebound after falling to No. 2 Purdue 77-70.
For Head Coach Brad Underwood, the key to this game will be repeating what the Illini did to Rutgers mentally.
Here's Underwood on his reactions to the Rutgers matchup, plus what he wants to see his team do against Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.