DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- After taking down then No. 7 Iowa, now No. 12 Illinois will head to Bloomington, Indiana for another Big Ten matchup.
Junior point guard Ayo Dosunmu will look to have another huge performance after putting up 25 points against Iowa, earning himself his third weekly conference award.
Illinois will take on Indiana at 8 PM CT on the road. WAND Sports will have highlights of the game on the News at 10 on Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.