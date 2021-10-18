CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After failing to put up a single point in a 24-0 nothing loss nine days ago to Wisconsin, the Illini (2-5, 1-3) returned to work during a bye week.
Now, after spending some time resting and practicing, they're turning their efforts to No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1) as they'll travel to take on the Nittany Lions on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
As the offense tries to find its rhythm, they focused on practicing the fundamentals, going back to the basics during their last few practices. They're combining that with giving reps to their backup quarterbacks as there is no official word yet as to who will be the starter for this upcoming Big Ten matchup.
