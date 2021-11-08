CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Less than 24 hours remain until the Illini take on Jackson State in the first game of the 2021-22 men's basketball season.
Tomorrow's opener will be a unique game for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that the personnel available to Head Coach Brad Underwood will be slightly different, as Kofi Cockburn serves his three game suspension.
Another reason this game will be unique is because of the pace of play.
Underwood has stressed this off-season that he wants the team to play a lot faster, especially on offense. Jackson State however, is used to playing slow, chewing up clock and taking a long time to develop plays.
Now the one thing Underwood does want to see happen on Tuesday is for the defense to have more grit than they showed in the first two exhibition games.
