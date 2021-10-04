CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- With a chance to improve to .500 on the year in Big Ten play this Saturday, the Illini have a chance to turn a terrible season into a salvageable season.
The Illini (2-4, 1-2) are hosting Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) Saturday for its homecoming game. It's a big game, not in the sense of Head Coach Bret Bielema going up against his former team, but more so because it's the Illini, a rush-heavy team, going up against one of the top rush-defenses in the country.
Now while Bielema doesn't necessarily want to make this game a story of him going up against his former program, he does want to try and make Wisconsin and the program's historic success a basis for what the Illini should be aiming for in the years to come.
