Two local central Illinois teams will be playing for a state championship on Friday.
Unity in 3A and Sacred Heart-Griffin in 4A.
Here's a preview of their matchups on Friday.
3A - Unity vs. Byron at 4:00 PM
4A - Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Joliet Catholic at 7:00 PM
