FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The 35th annual Forsyth Classic continued Wednesday with its Pro-Amateur round. Professional female golfers from all around the world shot 18 holes with their own personal team that was provided by the sponsors of the tournament. This will be the final classic held in Forsyth after years of being an attraction in the community. Organizers say funding has become an issue.
The overall purse for the event equals two hundred thousand dollars, which is an increase over last year's total. The tournament's winner will take home thirty thousand in earnings.
Tournament play will take place June 14-16. For a full schedule of the week's events, visit the Forsyth Classic website.