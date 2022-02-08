WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. (WAND-TV) -- No. 13 Illinois (17-6, 10-3) and No. 3 Purdue (21-3, 10-3) battled in the first half, giving fans exactly what they were expecting. A hard fought match that would entail lots of drama.
The Illini led 38-36 going into halftime thanks to big shots by Andre Curbelo and Alfonso Plummer. The second half started and Jaden Ivey took over, proving why he is one of the top players in all of college basketball. Ivey scored 26 points on the night as Purdue dominated the Illini in the final 20 minutes of action, winning 84-68.
Plummer scored 14 points on 50-percent shooting from beyond the three-point line as Kofi Cockburn 18 on 7-12 shooting from the field. Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison combined for just 12 points on a combined 5-21 shooting from the field.
Zach Edey played 21 minutes and scored 13 points on the night.
