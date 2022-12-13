WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (WAND) -- Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is on the move.
Today, Purdue named him their next head football coach.
In just his second season with Illinois, Walters' defense ranked in the top 10 in the nation in 17 major defensive categories during the regular season.
The Illini led the country with 22 interceptions, ranked second in scoring defense and was third in total defense.
Illini Head Coach Bret Bielema thanked Walters in a tweet and said Illinois has a plan in place that will "position Illinois football for sustained success in 2023 and for years to come."
