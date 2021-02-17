DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- There's a new all-time leading scorer in the history books for the MacArthur Lady Generals.
Quincenia Jackson is at the top of the list with 1,397 points.
She also has tallied 845 rebounds during her career at MacArthur.
Also, Taya Davis is just 24 points shy of the 1,000 point club. When she hits it this season, she will be the fifth Lady General to hit 1,000 points.
